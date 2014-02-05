'Amazing Spider-Man 2' Director Hints B.J. Novak Will Play Villain In Sequel

@MarcW / Twitter Former ‘Office’ star B.J. Novak being eyed for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2.’

The “Amazing Spider-Man 2” already has it’s fair share of villains (there are more instances of Electro and the Green Goblin in a teasedfour-minute Super Bowl spotthan the web-slinger himself), but director Marc Webb may have just added another to the roster — “The Office” star B.J. Novak.

While showcasing a trailer for Novak’s new book, “One More Thing” on Twitter, Webb hinted at Novak’s role in the upcoming sequel:

Almost shot ASM2 in B+W til @bjnovak‘s (A. Smythe) promo for his excellent book ONE MORE THING beat me to it: http://t.co/axmFgum6fJ

— Marc Webb (@MarcW) February 3, 2014

Fans of the comics, will deduce that A. Smythe may stand for Alistair Smythe.

That character gets transformed the Ultimate Spider-Slayer, another one of Spider-Man’s known enemies.

The sequel is already jam-packed with three villains — the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti).

Before you groan over the addition of another potential villain, Novak’s character could simply be a setup for future “Spider-Man” sequels or for the many spinoffs Sony is planning based on Spidey’s villains.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is set for release May 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.