28 details you probably missed in Andrew Garfield’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies

Uncle Ben holding a box of trophies in “The Amazing Spider-Man” seems like a callback to a subtle detail in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” Martin Sheen in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures In Raimi’s film, trophies are seen along a ledge by the staircase of the Parker home . But the detail is never addressed by the characters, so it’s unclear to whom the awards belong. In “TASM,” the trophies are part of a conversation in which Aunt May (Sally Field) tells Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) not to leave that “filthy box” in her kitchen.

Just like Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, Garfield’s version of the character also has a poster of Albert Einstein. In the top image: Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ In the bottom image: Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures In “TASM,” you can see the poster of the famed scientist when Peter removes his contacts and puts his glasses on. In “Spider-Man,” a different black-and-white poster of Einstein appears in Peter’s bedroom.

Peter has a poster for Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 movie “Rear Window” on a wall in his bedroom. Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures The film starred James Stewart and Grace Kelly, and centered on a professional photographer.

The debate-club photo used as Peter’s desktop image is the same one from the start of the movie. Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures At the beginning of the movie, Peter is seen putting the photo on the “Wall of Champions” at Midtown High. On his personal desktop at home, it’s zoomed in so Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) is more prominent.

When a ravenous Peter digs for food in his fridge, you can see the doors decorated with family photos. Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures There are also random receipts and memos scattered on the fridge/freezer doors.

Peter Parker’s skateboards have equations written on them. Peter Parker’s skateboards are mounted on a wall in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures In a vast departure from Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, Webb’s version of the web-slinger is more of an emo skater boy. The doodles and notes written on the skateboards remind viewers that Garfield’s take on the character is still science-minded.

Peter wears a Ramones t-shirt when he fights a bunch of guys in an alley. Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures The Ramones and Peter have one thing in common: both are from Forest Hills, located in Queens, New York.

The Daily Bugle gets a makeover for “TASM.” Copies of The Daily Bugle newspaper in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures The logo and aesthetic of the newspaper in Webb’s films differ from the version seen in Raimi’s movies. In “TASM 2,” The Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson is mentioned in conversations and emails that Peter sends, but the character doesn’t appear on-screen at all.

Peter purposely flinging Gwen out the window at school (to get her out of harm’s way) and catching her with his web foreshadows the way she dies in “TASM 2.” Gwen Stacy’s death is foreshadowed in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures He prevented her from being attacked by the Lizard at Midtown Science.

Stan Lee, who cocreated Spider-Man for Marvel comics, has a cameo in the Midtown Science library. Stan Lee in a library in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures He wears headphones and is completely oblivious to Spider-Man and the Lizard fighting right behind him. You can see all of the late creator’s Marvel cameos here

The contact photo that Peter has for Gwen in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is a silly selfie of the couple. A photo of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy seen on a phone in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures It’s a photo of Peter wearing a beanie and Gwen jokingly appearing to bite his cheek.

The bus seen during Spidey’s pursuit of the hijackers has an ad for The Daily Bugle. Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures Peter saves the people while trying to diffuse the situation and get to his commencement ceremony.

Aleksei Sytsevich, who becomes Rhino by the end of the film, has boxers with rhinos printed on them. Paul Giamatti portrayed Aleksei Sytsevich in the movie. Columbia Pictures You can see the animal print when his track pants fall down at the end of his fight scene with Spidey.

Stan Lee has a cameo as an attendee at the graduation ceremony in “TASM 2.” Stan Lee in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures “I think I know that guy,” Lee says as Peter rushes to get to the stage when his name is called.

Peter’s Thrasher T-shirt is seen when he takes off his cap and gown after the graduation ceremony ends. Andrew Garfield and Sally Field in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures Just in case anyone forgot that this version of Peter is an avid skateboarder.

Peter has a photo of Gwen in his closet door, along with some Polaroids. Printed out photos seen on the inside of Peter Parker’s closet in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures Peter redecorated his room quite a bit once he and Gwen started dating.

Aidy Bryant has a cameo in “TASM 2,” dressed as Lady Liberty. Aidy Bryant and Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures She looks at Peter dressed as Spidey and tells him, “Nice outfit.”

Peter has a framed photo of him and Gwen on his bedroom wall. A framed photo of Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures The image shows Gwen kissing his cheek. You can see it when Aunt May barges into Peter’s room, asking him to take her car to the shop.

Max Dillon’s birthday cake that he bought himself has yellow lightning bolts and green piping. Jamie Foxx starred as Electro in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures; Marvel Comics/ABC It’s a nod to Electro’s classic costume look in the comics.

“The Office” star B.J. Novak plays an insensitive Oscorp employee named Alistair Smythe, who makes Max stay at the office later. B.J. Novak in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures He undermines Max and is skeptical of the electrician’s claim that he designed the power grid that’s used to sustain the city. In the comics, Alistair Smythe becomes a foe of Spider-Man.

Peter’s email from Aunt May in “TASM 2,” reminding him to pick up eggs, is a callback to the first movie. In the top image: Peter Parker’s email inbox seen in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ In the bottom image: Aunt May and Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures In “TASM,” Peter has a swinging sequence and is interrupted by a phone call from Aunt May asking him to pick up organic eggs. But he gets caught up trying to find Uncle Ben’s killer and returns home sans eggs. At the end of the movie after fighting The Lizard and curing him, Peter returns home exhausted. He finally gives Aunt May a carton of eggs and hugs her. In “TASM 2,” a glimpse of Peter’s email inbox includes an email from Aunt May with the subject line: “Don’t forget to pick up eggs!”

The news anchor seen on NY1 in “TASM 2” has appeared on TVs in many Marvel shows and movies over the years. News anchor Pat Kiernan seen on three TVs in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures Pat Kiernan is a real-life news anchor who has appeared as himself in Marvel films like “The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” and Netflix’s “Daredevil” show.

Felicity Jones portrays Felicia Hardy in “TASM,” also known as Black Cat in the Spider-Man comics. Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures She has a minor role as Harry Osborn’s (Dane DeHaan) assistant in “TASM.” A third “TASM” movie, which was scrapped due to the sequel’s under-performance, likely would have featured Jones’ character more prominently. In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Movies UK, the actress said “I’d love to play her again.” “She’s a great character,” Jones added.

Peter has a poster for the 2001 documentary film “Dogtown and Z-Boys” in his room. Peter has a poster for ‘Dogtown and Z-Boys’ in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures It’s a fitting poster for Peter, since the documentary explores the skateboarding subculture.

Harry accesses his father’s files on top-secret projects that have mentions of Doc Ock, Venom, and Morbius. There are nods to other Marvel characters in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures There are files that say: “Venom Storage,” “Experiment Oct 32A” (seemingly a reference to the number of times Doc Ock appeared in the “Ultimate Spider-Man” comics), and “Dr. Morbius File.” In Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, Alfred Molina played Doc Ock and Topher Grace portrayed Venom. Dr. Michael Morbius, a vampire and Spidey villain in the comics, will make his big-screen debut in “Morbius” starring Jared Leto as the character and set for release in 2022.

Gwen’s heartbreaking death in “TASM 2” mirrors her fate in the comics. Gwen Stacy’s death in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures In “TASM,” Peter attaches a web to Gwen but he’s too late and the impact of Gwen’s fall causes her neck to snap, killing her instantly. Gwen’s outfit in the movie is also similar to her comic-book counterpart’s look when she died.

The clock tower’s hands stop at 1:21 a.m. when Gwen dies. The clock tower in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ has a nod to the comics. Columbia Pictures Gwen dies in “The Amazing Spider-Man” issue No. 121.