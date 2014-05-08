Here's Why An 'X-Men' Teaser Is Playing At The End Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

When you head out to see “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in theatres, stay after the movie for an end-credits scene.

No, we’re not getting a tease of Spidey, Venom, or any of the web slinger’s Sinister Six crew.

Instead, fans will see a brief scene for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” featuring Jennifer Lawrence’s character Mystique.

This is confusing for fans who know that Sony Pictures distributes the Spider-Man films while Fox handles the X-Men franchise.

What’s going on? Are Spider-Man and the X-Men teaming up in a future movie to take down Disney’s Marvel titan at theatres?

Not yet, comic fans.

You’ll see Mystique at the end of the film because of a deal between Sony and Fox due to “Amazing Spider-Man” director Marc Webb.

From Variety:

“Webb had an existing contract with Fox Searchlight to helm another film following 2009′s “500 (Days) of Summer.” After “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, Webb’s negotiations briefly stalled with Sony as he was caught in a tug-of-war with Fox. Eventually, Fox agreed to allow Webb to direct Sony’s “Spider-Man” sequel, but only if Sony would promote its “X-Men” film for free.”

Yes, Sony agreed to run a promo for “Days of Future Past” after “Spider-Man.”

The only problem is that viewers may be confused into believing there’s an X-Men / Spider-Man crossover in the works.

If you missed the scene in theatres, 20th Century Fox released the bit on YouTube Tuesday.

Check it out:

