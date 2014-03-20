New 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' Trailer Shows Off The Green Goblin

Sony Pictures released another new trailer for “The Amazing-Spider-Man 2.”

The final trailer hints at the larger Spidey universe we’ll likely see played out on screen for the next several films as Sony focuses on bringing Spider-Man’s many villains to the big screen.

The footage is a lot of the same that we’ve already seen, but we probably see more of Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin villain — along with other members of the Sinister Six — than before.

Andrew Garfield returns as Spider-Man in theatres May 2.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.