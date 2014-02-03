Watch A Nearly Four-Minute Long 'Amazing Spider-Man' Sequel Trailer

Sony teased a look at its summer movie “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” during the Super Bowl.

A website inside its 30-second spot, brought fans to a nearly 4-minute trailer for the film giving more background on Jamie Foxx’s villain, Electro.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone return in the sequel out May 2.

First, here’s the Super Bowl spot:

Now, check out the four-minute trailer:

