Here's A Sneak Peek Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Super Bowl Trailer You'll See Sunday

Sony released a teaser for its “Amazing Spider-Man 2” Super Bowl spot Sunday.
It’s a really good 30-second spot with looks at all three of the villains in the sequel so we’re a bit surprised this isn’t the big game spot itself. Instead, it’s one of those “see what happens next” ads.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is in theatres May 2.
Yes, that was the Green Goblin. Unfortunately, he passes by on the screen too quickly for a really clear look. He’ll be played by Dane DeHaan.
