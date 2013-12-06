One Image From 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Trailer That Hints At The Entire Future Of The Franchise

Sony and Columbia Pictures released the

first trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”today.

While we’ve spotted a few cool things — an ad for The Daily Bugle Tumblr along with a few looks at the next incarnation of the Green Goblin — the best image shown in the nearly 3-minute teaser hints at what’s in store for the Spider-Man franchise down the road.

We’ve talked quite a bit about how Sony / Columbia Pictures could really flesh out Spidey’s character for the future if they wanted to compete with the likes of Disney’s Avengers gang and Warner Bros. Batman / Superman duo.

The most obvious answer would be to introduce the Sinister Six — a legion of Spidey’s biggest villains joined together. Over the years, the members of the group have varied, but has consistently comprised of villains ranging from Electro, Doctor Octopus, The Vulture, the Hobgoblin/Green Goblin, Mysterio, Venom, and Sandman.

Not convinced?

Here’s proof Sony’s leaning that way from midway through the trailer:

What are we looking at?

Those are what look like costumes for The Vulture and Doctor Octopus, two known members of the Sinister Six.

Marvel The original six consisted of Doc Ock, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Sandman, and Vulture.

We know Sony has

spinoff movies for “The Amazing Spider-Man” in the works.

This would be a great move for the studio.

Not only would it provide them with plenty of original content for more original Spider-Man films, but in the future, it could result in a potential pairing with the “Avengers” if Sony ever wanted to make some sort of deal with Disney for a crossover.

After all, the Avengers have fought the Sinister Six before (Spidey can’t do it all alone, right?).

The idea doesn’t seem foreign.

There’s been speculation that after the next two films in the franchise are made — a third for 2016 and a fourth in 2018 — that Marvel / Disney may eye up the character to join the Avengers gang.

It makes sense — pairing Spider-Man (a known Avenger ally / member) up with more heroes rather than forcing him fight crime alone because different studios own the rights to other characters that interact with Peter Parker.

Even “Amazing Spider-Man” actor Andrew Garfield said at San Diego Comic Con he’d like to team up with Iron Man’s crew.

Are those future villains we could very well see in Spidey’s future or is Sony Pictures just teasing us?

