New 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' Poster Hints At Multiple Villains

Sony Pictures has finally released a high quality version of its action-packed “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” triptych poster which features not one, but three villains.

If you’re a fan of Spider-Man, you’ve probably seen shots of this poster circulating around the Internet.

The poster reveal comes two days ahead of the film’s first trailer.

Let’s take a closer look at each villain.

The Rhino looks sort of like a Transformer.

Here’s who looks like Dane DeHaan as the Goblin from the poster’s center:

And here is Jamie Foxx’s Electro who we are familiar with by now:

Eagle eyes will spot the OsCorp logo hovering in the background:

We know what you’re thinking — it’s “Spider-Man 3” all over again.

It’s no secret fans weren’t pleased with the seemingly overstuffed abundance of villains in Sam Raimi’s 2007 flick starring Tobey Maguire which had Spider-Man facing off against the Sandman, Venom, AND the Green Goblin.

However, it looks like this is a slow introduction to Spidey’s main villain group, the Sinister Six — something we’ve always figured since the first film.

The group is comprised of members who have ranged from Electro, Green Goblin, Doctor Ocopus, Sandman, and Kraven the Hunter to appearances by Mysterio, Venom, and Vulture, and the Lizard (who was in “The Amazing Spider-Man”). At times, the group has been headed by Norman Osborn who was briefly hinted at during the end of the first film.

Their introduction would make sense with the recently announced future Spider-Man spinoff movies.

Sony Pictures Entertainment chief Michael Linton told analysts last month “a number of scripts [are] in the works.”

Sony also released an updated synopsis for the film highlighting the entry of character Harry Osborn:

We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead. It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield). For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter comes to realise that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.

