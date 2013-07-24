'Amazing' New Photos From The 'Spider-Man' Sequel

Spidey’s back with a brand-new suit and new enemies.

Sony released a bunch of new photos from next summer’s “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel.



The photos feature a look at Spidey’s new-and-improved costume, new characters, and Jamie Foxx as villain Electro.

However, the best part may be the many photos of Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone) — more than 20 — hanging on Spider-Man’s bedroom walls.

Peter Parker comes across as a bit of a stalker.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” comes to theatres May 2, 2014.

