'Amazing' New Photos From The 'Spider-Man' Sequel

Kirsten Acuna
amazing spider-man 2Spidey’s back with a brand-new suit and new enemies.

Sony released a bunch of new photos from next summer’s “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel.

The photos feature a look at Spidey’s new-and-improved costume, new characters, and Jamie Foxx as villain Electro.

However, the best part may be the many photos of Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone) — more than 20 — hanging on Spider-Man’s bedroom walls.

Peter Parker comes across as a bit of a stalker.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” comes to theatres May 2, 2014.

Andrew Garfield returns as web slinger Peter Parker along with real-life girlfriend Emma Stone who plays love interest Gwen Stacy.

More photos of the two filming this scene in New York City.

Spidey's costume will get a dramatic redesign from the last film.

Director Marc Webb told Entertainment Weekly this suit is much darker in hue than the last with larger, white eyes, and even a built-in MP3 player.

Jamie Foxx will play electrician Max Dillon.

Read more on the villain's history.

The best look we've seen yet of Jamie Foxx as main villain Electro.

Check out more shots of Electro.

Spider-Man and Electro go to head-to-head. (Let's be honest, there was probably a lot of laughing during this intense shoot.)

Paul Giamatti will play another villain Rhino.


Here's a look at Peter Parker's bedroom.

Upon closer examination, there are a lot of photos of love interest Gwen Stacey on his walls.

A lot.

We know Peter Parker is a photographer, but this seems a bit obsessive.

Bonus: Andrew Garfield showed up to the Spider-Man panel at Comic-Con in full Spidey gear.

He only answered questions as Spider-Man.

