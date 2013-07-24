'Amazing' New Photos From The 'Spider-Man' Sequel

Sony released a bunch of new photos from next summer’s “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel.
The photos feature a look at Spidey’s new-and-improved costume, new characters, and Jamie Foxx as villain Electro.
However, the best part may be the many photos of Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone) — more than 20 — hanging on Spider-Man’s bedroom walls.
Peter Parker comes across as a bit of a stalker.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” comes to theatres May 2, 2014.
Andrew Garfield returns as web slinger Peter Parker along with real-life girlfriend Emma Stone who plays love interest Gwen Stacy.
Director Marc Webb told Entertainment Weekly this suit is much darker in hue than the last with larger, white eyes, and even a built-in MP3 player.
Spider-Man and Electro go to head-to-head. (Let's be honest, there was probably a lot of laughing during this intense shoot.)
