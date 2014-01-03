Stan Lee Premiered A New Trailer For 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Sequel New Year's Eve In Times Square

This is pretty cool.

If you were in (or around) Times Square for New Years’ Eve, Sony premiered a new trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Though he wasn’t there in person, former Marvel president Stan Lee introduces the short trailer which shows new footage of Spidey facing off against villains Electro (Jamie Foxx) and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti).

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” comes to theatres May 2.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

