These New Posters For 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Sequel Are Works Of Art

Sony Pictures and Marvel rolled out a few new international posters for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and they’re awesome.

Both highlight showdowns between Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and villain Electro (Jamie Foxx).

First, here’s a poster via @movie_maniac_:

What’s great about this poster is that it makes the viewer work to see what’s really going on in the image.

It kind of reminds us of this one Disney and Marvel released for “Iron Man 3” — without the worries of our hero in (too much) danger.

The only difference is that in the one below, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark looks defeated. Above, Spidey looks like he’s just getting started.

Here’s the second poster via Digital Spy which gives a glimpse of the villain from Spider-Man’s point of view.

The new international posters follow Sony’s recent trend in releasing artwork that breaks the mould from other superhero posters we saw last year.

Here’s the first poster Marvel and Sony Pictures released for the film:

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will be released May 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.