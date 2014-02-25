It Looks Like 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Is Changing An Iconic Comic Scene

We have seen a lot of trailers for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and we still have another few months until its May release.

Sony just put out a new international trailer for the film that shows NYC getting torn apart. However, any eagle-eyed viewers will be quick to notice that it also gives away a potentially huge spoiler for the film. It appears Sony is taking liberties with altering an iconic comic book moment in Spidey history.

First, check out the trailer below:

Warning: Major potential spoilers follow:

In the new film, three new villains will join Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man: Electro (Jamie Foxx), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), and the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan).

Fans of the comic will know Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone) dies during a big iconic battle between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin. A scene hinting at this very storyline has been teased throughout recent trailers, but in this latest one it appears the film may be altering that scenario.

In the The Amazing Spider-Man issue 121, the Green Goblin abducts Gwen Stacey and she gets caught in a battle between both he and Spider-Man.

Here’s how it plays out:

The Green Goblin tosses Stacy off a bridge and Spider-Man thinks he saves her by using his spidey web to catch her by her legs. Unbeknownst to him, Stacy’s neck snaps in the process, instantly killing her.

Here’s a similar scene in the new trailer that takes place in what appears to be some sort of clock tower. Notice Stone is wearing a similar outfit to the one in the comic.

Here’s the Goblin with Stone.

We can see her falling dramatically through the air.

This time when Spidey goes to save her, she catches his web!

Will Stacy live to see another sequel?

It’s a fair question to ask. Originally, Shailene Woodley was going to join this film as Mary Jane Watson — another love interest for Spidey. However, her role was cut out of the final film.

For the storyline to continue, it makes sense for Stacy’s character to eventually pass away.

Stone has previously hinted to Ryan Seacrest that her character’s storyline will stay close to the comics.

“I think the intention the whole time has been to tell Gwen’s story has closely to the comic as possible,” said Stone.

