The First 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' Trailer Looks Pretty Great

Kirsten Acuna
Spider manThe Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

The first trailer for one of next year’s biggest films,
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is out, and the trailer looks pretty great.

Andrew Garfield returns as Peter Parker who will not have to face one, but three villains. Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Rhino (Paul Giamatti), and the Green Goblin were all teased on a triptych poster officially unveiled earlier this week.

Emma Stone also returns as Parker’s love interest Gwen Stacy.

One thing we’re excited for from the trailer is that looks like the sequel will finally delve into the story of Peter’s parents which was hinted at in the first film.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” comes to theatres May 2014.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here are a few things we noticed:

A link to a Tumblr account for The Daily Bugle:

The daily bugle spider man The Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

Giamatti as the Rhino taking shots at Spidey.

Rhino shoots at spider manThe Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

The Rhino in a Transformer-like outfit:

Paul giamatti the rhino spider manThe Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

Spectacularly creepy shot of what looks like the Green Goblin (unless he’s going by the Hobgoblin in this film).

Goblin amazing spider man 2The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Is that actor Dane DeHaan who joined the cast as Peter Parker’s “friend” Harry Osborn?

Dane dehaan goblin the amazing spider man 2The Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

Foxx as a menacing Electro:

Electro amazing spider man 2The Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

And that awesome blast shot of Spider-Man where it looks like he’s fighting the Rhino. What else could that horn be?

Spider man explosionThe Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.