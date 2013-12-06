The First 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' Trailer Looks Pretty Great

The first trailer for one of next year’s biggest films,

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is out, and the trailer looks pretty great.

Andrew Garfield returns as Peter Parker who will not have to face one, but three villains. Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Rhino (Paul Giamatti), and the Green Goblin were all teased on a triptych poster officially unveiled earlier this week.

Emma Stone also returns as Parker’s love interest Gwen Stacy.

One thing we’re excited for from the trailer is that looks like the sequel will finally delve into the story of Peter’s parents which was hinted at in the first film.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” comes to theatres May 2014.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here are a few things we noticed:

A link to a Tumblr account for The Daily Bugle:

Giamatti as the Rhino taking shots at Spidey.

The Rhino in a Transformer-like outfit:

Spectacularly creepy shot of what looks like the Green Goblin (unless he’s going by the Hobgoblin in this film).

Is that actor Dane DeHaan who joined the cast as Peter Parker’s “friend” Harry Osborn?

Foxx as a menacing Electro:

And that awesome blast shot of Spider-Man where it looks like he’s fighting the Rhino. What else could that horn be?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.