Tour The New York Filming Locations Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Frank Pallotta
Andrew garfield amazing spiderman 2Sony/The Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailerSpider-Man and NYC are synonymous with each other, so it was only right that new sequel filmed exclusively in the Big Apple.

Unlike other superheroes, Spider-Man makes his home in a very real place: New York City.

So when the production set out to make the “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” it was important to include as much of the Big Apple as possible.

Production of the film ranges from the boroughs of Manhattan to Long Island and upstate in Albany and Rochester.

There may be some mini-spoilers.

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' is the first film in the franchise to shoot entirely in New York.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

The sequel is also the largest film to ever shoot in the state of New York.

(Source: NY.gov)

Production used all of New York from Manhattan to upstate in Rochester.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

This also included boroughs like Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

The movie's opening chase scene was shot in Rochester.

A graduation scene early on was filmed in East River Park near the Williamsburg Bridge.

(source: 'The Amazing Sustainable-Man 2' featurette)

The park had been damaged by Hurricane Sandy so production added trees and benches along with their sets.

(source: 'The Amazing Sustainable-Man 2' featurette)

A lot of the movie takes place at Gwen Stacy's place of employment, Oscorp Industries.

Like the first film, the Hearst Building on 57th and 8th stands in for the corporation's headquarters.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

The inside of Oscorp wasn't filmed at Hearst.

Instead, a three-story tall Oscorp lobby was built in Brooklyn's Marcy Armory.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

One of the major battles between Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) takes place in Times Square.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

Though some filming occurred there, most of the production was done on the back lot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, New York.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

Shooting away from Times Square forced the crew to build a replica of Father Duffy Square ...

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

... including the red TKTS booth bleachers.

Here's how it looked on set.

(Source: @MarcW/Twitter)

Since the battle called for a lot of action, flying cars, and explosions, the majority of the scene isn't filmed in Times Square.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

Spider-Man takes on more than just Electro in the sequel. A brief scene with the Rhino (Paul Giamatti) takes place in midtown.

You can spot the MetLife building in the background.

One of the film's final scenes includes Spider-Man in a showdown at a power plant.

The entire plant was also built on the back lot in Bethpage, New York. Director Marc Webb tweeted this image of the giant arena constructed for the climactic scene.

(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)

Away from the action, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy's relationship is vital to the film. Filmmakers used famous locales to express that relationship.

An intimate moment between the two was filmed in Manhattan's Chinatown district.

While another moment was filmed in the Union Square area of Manhattan.

Crews put together sets on the south end of Union Square between 14th and 16th streets.

This included stringing lights and installing a few shops to make it feel like a replica of the square's Christmastime shops -- even though it was April at the time.

Eagle-eyed viewers can spot familiar landmarks in the background.

Now that you have taken a tour of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'...

