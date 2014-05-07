Tour The New York Filming Locations Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Sony/The Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer Spider-Man and NYC are synonymous with each other, so it was only right that new sequel filmed exclusively in the Big Apple.

Unlike other superheroes, Spider-Man makes his home in a very real place: New York City.

So when the production set out to make the “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” it was important to include as much of the Big Apple as possible.

Production of the film ranges from the boroughs of Manhattan to Long Island and upstate in Albany and Rochester.

There may be some mini-spoilers.

