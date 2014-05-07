Tour The New York Filming Locations Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Unlike other superheroes, Spider-Man makes his home in a very real place: New York City.
So when the production set out to make the “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” it was important to include as much of the Big Apple as possible.
Production of the film ranges from the boroughs of Manhattan to Long Island and upstate in Albany and Rochester.
There may be some mini-spoilers.
(Source: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' production notes)
The park had been damaged by Hurricane Sandy so production added trees and benches along with their sets.
Like the first film, the Hearst Building on 57th and 8th stands in for the corporation's headquarters.
Though some filming occurred there, most of the production was done on the back lot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, New York.
Since the battle called for a lot of action, flying cars, and explosions, the majority of the scene isn't filmed in Times Square.
Spider-Man takes on more than just Electro in the sequel. A brief scene with the Rhino (Paul Giamatti) takes place in midtown.
The entire plant was also built on the back lot in Bethpage, New York. Director Marc Webb tweeted this image of the giant arena constructed for the climactic scene.
Away from the action, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy's relationship is vital to the film. Filmmakers used famous locales to express that relationship.
This included stringing lights and installing a few shops to make it feel like a replica of the square's Christmastime shops -- even though it was April at the time.
