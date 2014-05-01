Future Spider-Man Villains Are Teased During The 'Amazing Spider-Man' End-Credits

Warning: There are some minor spoilers ahead.

Since Sony Pictures announced its plans to expand the Spider-Man universe on screen, we knew “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” would be teasing off some characters and villains from future movies.

Back in December, we wrote about a scene we spotted in a trailer for the film showing a brief glimpse of some of Spidey’s biggest villains.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it image put a few classic bad guys from Spider-Man’s rogue’s gallery front and center.

Here you’ll spot the Vulture and Doctor Octopus’ famous gear.

If you see the movie this weekend, stick around through the series of initial credits. If you’re a big Spider-Man fan you’ll be briefly rewarded.

The credits sequence ever-so-subtly hints at who else will be joining the Sinister Six gang through a series of vague images.

Alicia Keys released a video for her new single from the film, “It’s On Again.” If you Shazam the song during the credits, you’ll be able to gain access the end-credits sequence.

The folks over at Comingsoon.net first spotted that you could Shazam the song now, ahead of the film’s release. Here are the images you’ll see.

This appear’s to be the Vulture’s wing:

Most recognisable is this nod to the Green Goblin’s glider.

Here we see Doctor Octopus’ tentacles.

This is where it starts to get tricky. Some think the next three are possible nods to Mysterio or maybe the Chameleon and Kraven the Hunter. However, it makes more sense that one of the final two images alludes to the Rhino. (We’ll explain.)

Honestly, the image getting passed around from December gives a better look at what to expect from the future Sinister Six gang. Regardless, it’s still causing a lot of excitement.

The big takeaway here is that since there are about 10 variations of the Sinister Six group in the comics, everyone wants to know which characters will make the cut.

By process of elimination from what we already know, it’s not too difficult.

So far we know the Green Goblin (Harry Osborn) will be leading the group.

The Rhino will be next to join the team as he’s introduced in the film briefly. We can almost certainly count on Vulture and Doc Ock being a part of the six, too. That leaves two spots open.

Electro may or may not be back as a member. It’s kind of open ended at the end of the sequel, but anything’s possible in a superhero movie. We should also remember that the Lizard from the first “Amazing Spider-Man” is also out there somewhere.

When Green Goblin led the team in the comics, there were as many as 12 members in the crew including Electro, Lizard, Vulture, Venom, and Chameleon. Since the release of the end-credits, Kraven the Hunter, Chameleon, and Mysterio are receiving a lot of buzz.

We’d be pretty upset if Venom wasn’t included — especially since there’s been talk about the character getting his own film.

Who do you think is a part of the Sinister Six and does this hold a flame to Marvel’s “Avengers” squad?

