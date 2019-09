While Emmy nominations are out, today is also the first day of San Diego Comic-Con.



To get prepared, Sony released the first footage of Jamie Foxx as villain Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

The teaser trailer is for Sony’s Friday panel featuring the film.

Check it out below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.