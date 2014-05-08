This Deleted 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' End-Credits Scene Gives A Huge Hint At The Next Sequel

Apparently, there are a lot of scenes that didn’t make it into “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

We know Shailene Woodley’s Mary Jane didn’t make the cut, but there was also supposed to be a scene that ran somewhere during the credits alluding to the direction of “The Amazing Spider-Man 3.”

Some spoilers from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” follow.

If you’ve seen the film, you know Norman Osborn (Chris Cooper) passes away from an incurable illness in the film. It’s that same illness that gets passed along to his son Harry (Dane DeHaan), and leads to his eventual turn as the Green Goblin.

Before the movie’s release, we heard a lot about an anticipated end-credits sequence showing Norman Osborn’s head cryogenically frozen in a jar after his death. We were pretty psyched about it; however, moviegoers will know it’s nowhere in the sequel or afterward in the credits.

Here’s how the scene plays out, according to GeekTyrant:

The “Man in the Shadows” / Gustav Fiers (Michael Massee) we’ve seen in both the first film and second speaking with the Osborns is seen walking up to Norman Osborn’s head and saying “Wake up old friend” before walking away.

Here’s a closer look:

It would have been a perfect end-credits sequence showing that the character may still be in play in the future. Also, it’s interesting that we see him in chamber 3. That suggests he’s part of the Sinister Six crew.

As seen in the film, there are, at least, six chambers in Oscorp headquarters storing gear for future Spidey villains.

Instead of the Norman Osborn scene, you’ll see one from the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” featuring Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) due to a deal between Sony and Fox.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.