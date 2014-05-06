The Abandoned Subway Station In 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Actually Exists

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead.

If you see “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” there’s a scene midway through the movie that shows Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) exploring an abandoned subway station in New York City that supposedly ran along the D line.

Parker heads to the Roosevelt station to find out the truth about his deceased parents and stumbles upon a secret subway car that served as his father’s secret lab.

If you’re not familiar with New York City — and even if you are — you’re probably wondering whether the Roosevelt station is real.

It is.

While there are plenty of abandoned subway stations in NYC, these are the two likeliest locations the film refers to.

1. The Roosevelt Ave. Station

In Queens, there’s a Roosevelt Ave. station that was built for the Independent subway system. It consists of a trackless tunnel that was never finished after the Great Depression and World War II. Instead, it’s used for storage.

From Columbia.edu:

The Queens Boulevard subway was part of the Independent Subway planned by the Board of Transportation in 1924. It opened in August 1933 as far as Roosevelt Ave, December 1936 to Union Turnpike, and April 1937 to 169 St in Jamaica. The subway has several provisions for extension to additional Independent Subway routes announced in 1929 and known as the Second System. At Roosevelt Ave, an upper level terminal station was built for a Second System route and never used. The upper level station is on the same level as the mezzanine of the open station and is sited just east of it. The terminal had a center island platform with a trackway on each side.

NYCsubway.org has some photos you can view of the abandoned station. You can check them out here.

2. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s secret station

Underneath the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, there’s a hidden station called Track 61.

It was built as a private railway that traveled to and from nearby Grand Central Station.

President FDR reportedly used the track for transport to hide the fact he had Polio while campaigning for his fourth term. The track is supposedly still in use as an escape train for presidents visiting NYC and was most recently used by President Bush.

At one point in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Parker considers FDR has something to do with the hidden station, basically just because of the name Roosevelt.

Take a look at it:

The BBC did a special on Track 61 where they headed to Grand Central station to check out the hidden platform.

They traveled down a secret historic passage that Grand Central won’t admit exists.

Here’s what the space looks like once you get to the bottom:

According to Grand Central Station’s Dan Brooker, the platform had one customer, President Roosevelt.

Brooker says his private train held a special train car that held his limo.

The President and his limo would head into this elevator and be lifted right into the Waldorf-Astoria.

The armoured train car still sits in the station.

Gothamist has some more great photos of Track 61.

