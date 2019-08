On Friday, April 8 SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket to space and then returned it to a platform floating in the middle of the ocean. It’s SpaceX’s second rocket landing and most impressive one to date.

Produced by Jessica Orwig



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.