The amazing song from the 'Game of Thrones' finale is now on Spotify

This post contains spoilers for the “Game of Thrones” season finale.

The season six finale of “Game of Thrones” last night was full of intense, memorable scenes, but the tension-filled opening scene — when Cersei obliterated the High Sparrow, House Tyrell, and her uncle Kevan Lannister by blowing the Sept of Baelor to smithereens with an explosive amount of wildfire.

A big part of what made the scene so gripping was a haunting, brand new theme, and it’s now streaming on Spotify.

The song, “Light of the Seven,” was written by the series’ composer Ramin Djawadi.

It starts of slow, the cello, piano, and organ slowly but steadily ramp up to a beautiful, white-knuckle crescendo that subtly weaves in motifs from the main “Game of Thrones” theme.

Stream it below.



