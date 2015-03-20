These 5 guys from Singapore have mastered the art of card shuffling

Virtuoso is a team of five guys from Singapore who specialize in the art of cardistry. Using only a simple deck of cards these guys are able to completely blow your mind with their extremely difficult card tricks, which are even more impressive in slow-motion.

Video courtesy of Virtuoso

To see more awesome card tricks visit thevirts.com

Follor BI Video: On Facebook

