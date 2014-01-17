Incredible Photos Are Emerging From The Giant Bushfires Now Burning In Victoria

Simon Thomsen

With life-threatening fires blazing across Victoria today following three days of 40C+ temparatures, journalists on the front line are taking amazing pictures.

Residents are being evacuated around the Grampians and one person has died.

Here are some of the amazing photos as this terrible tragedy unfolds.

Seven News reporter Michael Scanlan posted this photo from Stalwell in the Grampians:

Also in the Grampians:

UPDATE 3PM: If not already evacuated authorities say it is now too late to leave Halls Gap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.