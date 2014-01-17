Incredible Photos Are Emerging From The Giant Bushfires Now Burning In Victoria

With life-threatening fires blazing across Victoria today following three days of 40C+ temparatures, journalists on the front line are taking amazing pictures.

Residents are being evacuated around the Grampians and one person has died.

Here are some of the amazing photos as this terrible tragedy unfolds.

Seven News reporter Michael Scanlan posted this photo from Stalwell in the Grampians:

This is what is sitting above Stawell at the moment. Really eerie.. pic.twitter.com/aXsnV73W0a — Michael Scanlan (@MScanlan7) January 17, 2014

Also in the Grampians:

UPDATE 3PM: If not already evacuated authorities say it is now too late to leave Halls Gap

The empty main street in Halls Gap @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/lnHwGKBtM3 — Tom Minear (@tminear) January 17, 2014

Just saw lightning strikes in amongst this .. Again above Stawell pic.twitter.com/SbSFEEv7an — Michael Scanlan (@MScanlan7) January 17, 2014

Dangerous winds starting to pick up around the Northern Grampians and Dadswells Bridge. #bushfires pic.twitter.com/y5dkzpS2Oe — Matt Coughlan (@CoughlanMatt) January 17, 2014

#vicfires photo: An aerial shot of the Grampians bushfire in Victoria from the ABC helicopter #bushfires pic.twitter.com/YYxTAfcHke — ABC News 24 (@ABCNews24) January 17, 2014

JUST IN: #9News helicopter captures the extent of the lightning-sparked bushfires in Victoria. #Grampians pic.twitter.com/trBNLizYjV — Nine News Perth (@9NewsPerth) January 16, 2014

GRAMPIANS FIRE: community meeting just wrapped up. Relief centre open in Horsham. 2nd opens 10am tmrw @ Stawell pic.twitter.com/Qt0ItcgYoI — Michael Scanlan (@MScanlan7) January 16, 2014

Another image from our chopper of the out-of-control fire at the #Grampians. @LauraTurner_9 with details in #9NewsAt6 pic.twitter.com/lrLFzQhdnW — Nine News Melbourne (@9newsmelb) January 16, 2014

PHOTO: 13,000 hectare blaze burns out of control in #Grampians. Wind change later today could intensify conditions. pic.twitter.com/yWdhu7PEDm — 7NewsMelbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 17, 2014

