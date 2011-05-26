Amazing Pictures Of The Interior Of The World' Most Expensive Apartment Building

Photo: Peter Corcoran

It would be a rare someone who has not yet heard of One Hyde Park.But giving you the benefit of doubt, it is the world’s most expensive apartment block.



It’s also the same place where we reported Kylie Minogue purchased an apartment for 25 million dollars (which was later denied by the pop princess).

Given the exclusivity of the place, all that the major media places have covered up to now has been the exterior of the building.

That’s not surprising given the privacy and security concerns of clients who could afford such a residence.

A view of the insides was for strictly those who could afford it. Sure we always knew the details , but its a different thing entirely to get to see it with our own eyes.

Thanks to our fantastic editors who managed to dig these images up courtesy of photographer Peter Corcoran, we now have some fantastic images to share with you. Its also worth reading what the photographer felt when he was invited inside.

Corcoran's team was the first to photograph the interior of the building The team was asked to wear slippers while photographing the apartments to avoid soiling the silk carpets and Breccia Paradiso marble floors The building has eye scanning technology, bullet proof glass, wooden baths, marble surfaces, a private cinema, a pro standard virtual golf driving range, squash court, spa, 21-meter pool, and eel-skin wall coverings

It also has room service and a concierge The building features $81 million worth of sparking concrete and limestone aggregate imported from Brazil, China, Turkey, Italy, and Egypt

Each piece of concrete supplied was personally inspected by the Laing O' Rourke team, the architects and the developers -- even the slightest flaws were rejected

