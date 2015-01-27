Amazing Pictures Of Relentless Snow Blanketing The American Northeast

The first major snowstorm to hit the east coast in 2015 has arrived, and it’s shaping up to be just as massive as we thought.

The images coming in are staggering.

Here’s a look at the skyline of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge from the Brooklyn shore.

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith The skyline of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge is seen in falling snow as seagulls fly above the East River and New York Harbour as seen from the Brooklyn shore, January 26, 2015.

Here are some cars slowly making their way down 7th Avenue in falling snow in New York. The whiteout nearly makes them invisible!

REUTERS/Mike Segar Cars slowly make their way down 7th Avenue in falling snow near dusk in New York

Meteorologists have beenwarning much of the Northeastabout the storm the past couple of days. They were right.

This man was pushing a shopping cart of groceries to his car in a snowy store parking lot in Cranberry, Butler County, Pa. this afternoon.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic Bob Kist of Mars, Pa. pushes his shopping cart of groceries to his car in the snowy store parking lot on Monday, Jan. 26, 2015 in Cranberry, Butler County, Pa.

Here’s a view from the United Nations building today. That’s a tug boat pushing a barge down the East River.

The NYC skyline is turning white in the background.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri A tug boat pushes a barge down the East River as pictured from the United Nations building as it snows in the Manhattan borough of New York January 26, 2015.

Some people have dubbed this, “snowpocalypse.” They might be right.

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Commuters stand under an umbrella next to snow which was being plowed to the street edge from a walkway in Times Square

These folks in New Haven, Connecticut look prepared.

REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin Women walk through falling snow in New Haven, Connecticut January 26, 2015.

You can barely see the Statue of Liberty.

Associated Press A man strolls on a walking path at Liberty State Park, with the Statue of Liberty in the distance, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015, in Jersey City, N.J.

Some, however, are reveling in the weather.

Reuters/Adrees Latiff Shayan Oman, a visitor from Perth, Australia, poses for photos during a snow storm in New York’s Times Square January 26, 2015.

And at 42nd Street in Manhattan, a winter wonderland.

Reuters/Mike Segar A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015.

Many pedestrians in Manhattan were hustling to get to their destinations Monday afternoon.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig Pedestrians make their way through driving snow in midtown Manhattan in New York, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015.

The blowing snow and slippery sidewalks made it tough to get anywhere fast, though.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig Pedestrians walk through Manhattan as the storm picked up speed mid-afternoon Monday.

New Jersey transit officials advised residents to stay indoors Monday. Train service is expected to be stopped for much of the week. There’s one lonely car in this Liberty State Park parking lot in Jersey City.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez A vehicle sits in the parking lot at Liberty State Park, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015, in Jersey City, N.J.

People seemed to be taking the snow in stride in downtown Brooklyn.

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith People walk in the Borough Hall section of downtown Brooklyn in New York City in falling snow, January 26, 2015.

