Amazing Pictures Of Relentless Snow Blanketing The American Northeast

The first major snowstorm to hit the east coast in 2015 has arrived, and it’s shaping up to be just as massive as we thought.
The images coming in are staggering.
Here’s a look at the skyline of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge from the Brooklyn shore.
Here are some cars slowly making their way down 7th Avenue in falling snow in New York. The whiteout nearly makes them invisible!
Meteorologists have beenwarning much of the Northeastabout the storm the past couple of days. They were right.
This man was pushing a shopping cart of groceries to his car in a snowy store parking lot in Cranberry, Butler County, Pa. this afternoon.
Here’s a view from the United Nations building today. That’s a tug boat pushing a barge down the East River.
The NYC skyline is turning white in the background.
Some people have dubbed this, “snowpocalypse.” They might be right.
These folks in New Haven, Connecticut look prepared.
You can barely see the Statue of Liberty.
Some, however, are reveling in the weather.
And at 42nd Street in Manhattan, a winter wonderland.
Many pedestrians in Manhattan were hustling to get to their destinations Monday afternoon.
The blowing snow and slippery sidewalks made it tough to get anywhere fast, though.
New Jersey transit officials advised residents to stay indoors Monday. Train service is expected to be stopped for much of the week. There’s one lonely car in this Liberty State Park parking lot in Jersey City.
People seemed to be taking the snow in stride in downtown Brooklyn.
