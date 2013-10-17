Zaha Hadid's Futuristic Superyacht Design Is Strange And Stunning [PHOTOS]

British architect Zaha Hadid has

designed a family of five “superyachts” for German shipbuilders Blohm+Voss.

Her 420-foot concept design will be a model for five Unique Circle yachts, which, at 295 feet, retain the same eye-popping design at a slightly smaller scale.

Hadid’s prototype is a sinewy creation, with a white exoskeleton that connects the different levels of the yacht in web-like diagonals.

Zaha Hadid Architects provided us with some jaw-dropping renderings of the prototype and the massive yachts inspired by it.

