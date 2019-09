Strange but apparently true in Capetown, South Africa. The theory is that right whales navigate by sound and the sailboat’s motor was off, so the whale just didn’t know the boat was there.



BEFORE:

Photo: New York Post

AFTER:



Photo: New York Post

Read and see more at the New York Post > (via Pat Kiernan)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.