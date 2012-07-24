Rare Aerial Photos Of The Taj Mahal

Photo: AirPano.com • 360° Aerial Panorama • 3D Virtual Tours Around the World

The towering white marble necropolis of the Taj Mahal is not only a symbol of India, but it’s one of the “new” seven wonders of the world.Located in Agra, in northwestern India, the Taj Mahal serves as a mosque-mausoleum. There’s a love story behind this massive marble structure, as well.



No one has been allowed to fly over the Taj Mahal in 15 years, according to aerial photography company AirPano. But after presenting a proposal to the government and two months of back-and-forth paperwork, the Moscow-based company finally got permission to shoot the Taj from above.

What the photographers saw was pretty remarkable.

