Rare Aerial Photos Of The Taj Mahal

Meredith Galante
taj mahal, india

Photo: AirPano.com • 360° Aerial Panorama • 3D Virtual Tours Around the World

The towering white marble necropolis of the Taj Mahal is not only a symbol of India, but it’s one of the “new” seven wonders of the world.Located in Agra, in northwestern India, the Taj Mahal serves as a mosque-mausoleum. There’s a love story behind this massive marble structure, as well.

No one has been allowed to fly over the Taj Mahal in 15 years, according to aerial photography company AirPano. But after presenting a proposal to the government and two months of back-and-forth paperwork, the Moscow-based company finally got permission to shoot the Taj from above.

What the photographers saw was pretty remarkable.

There is a 1,640-foot safety perimeter set up around the Taj Mahal.

Source: AirPano

Cars have to be parked about a mile and a half away, because it's believed the smog from the cars would turn the Taj Mahal's marble yellow.

Source: AirPano

The view from The Taj Mahal monument is beautiful.

Source: AirPano

The Taj Mahal was finished in 1648, with the surrounding buildings completed in 1653.

Source: AirPano

The gardens are divided into quadrants and have methodically planned walkways.

Source: TajMahal.gov

The Taj Mahal has two to four million visitors a year.

Source: TajMahal.gov

Besides gardens, there are also spectacular waterworks on the grounds.

Source: TajMahal.gov

For foreigners, it costs about $14 to enter the Taj Mahal.

Source: Go India

The Taj Mahal is 561 feet high.

The Great Mug hal emperor Shah Ja han commissioned the building in memory of his wife Mum taz Mahal, who died during childbirth.

Source: Air Pa no

She died giving birth to the couple's fourteenth child in 1631.

Source: Air Pa no

It took 20,000 workers 20 years to build.

Source: Air Pa no

Behind The Taj Mahal is the Taj river. Barbed wire prevents intruders from entering from the water.

Source: AirPano

The Taj Mahal looks white in the bright daylight, pink during sunset, and silver in the moonlight.

Source: AirPano

No buildings more than four-stories high are allowed to be built with in 1.8 miles of the monument.

Source: Air Pa no

Here's a look at what's on the other side of the Taj Mahal's complex's wall.

Source: Air Pa no

AirPano goes all over the world.

