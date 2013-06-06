These Infrared Photos Of A Crimson Congo Make The War-Torn Nation Look Otherworldly

If Richard Mosse’s photography has succeeded in doing one thing — illustrating the crimson of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a way that makes the war-torn nation look like it’s from another world.



Which fits as it is often treated that way.

Mosse uses an old decommissioned form of military infrared photography called “Kodak Aerochrome” which “registers an invisible spectrum of infrared light, rendering the green landscape in vivid hues of lavender, crimson, and hot pink,” according to his website.

The method blends reality with fiction, simultaneously highlighting an altogether ignored sore on the face of the human race: the marginalization of 70 million people who are mired in one of the globe’s most pressing human rights struggles.

Citizens of the Congo have struggled silently through years of genocide, altogether invisible to the consciousness of the outside world.

Mosse, if only for a second, made people more aware.

