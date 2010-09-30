Amazing Photos Of The Chinese Trains Making America Look Foolish Right Now

Just today a Chinese train hit a new global speed record of 258.9 mph, cutting in half the travel time between Shanghai and Hangzhou.
No worries, Amtrak is on the case.
They just outlined in their new ‘vision’ that America will have highspeed rail — by 2040.
Both countries spend tons of taxpayer money, but while America fights wars abroad, China builds infrastructure.
COMPARISON: America has 362 miles of high speed rail, with broad infrastructure not planned for decades
Now here's China's CRH3C, which just set the world record for conventional (not maglev) train -- 258 mph
