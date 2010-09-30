Amazing Photos Of The Chinese Trains Making America Look Foolish Right Now

Gus Lubin, Vincent Fernando, CFA
train

Just today a Chinese train hit a new global speed record of 258.9 mph, cutting in half the travel time between Shanghai and Hangzhou.

No worries, Amtrak is on the case.

They just outlined in their new ‘vision’ that America will have highspeed rail — by 2040.

Both countries spend tons of taxpayer money, but while America fights wars abroad, China builds infrastructure.

China has 4300 miles of high speed rail, with another 6700 under construction

Source: International Union of Railways

COMPARISON: America has 362 miles of high speed rail, with broad infrastructure not planned for decades

Source: International Union of Railways

China's Shanghai Maglev Train -- shoots out from the airport at record 268 mph

It travels without touching the track using magnetic levitation

It looks unbelievably slick, inside and outside

The maglev can reach a top speed of 311 mph

COMPARISON: America's fastest trains top out around 200 mph

Now here's China's CRH3C, which just set the world record for conventional (not maglev) train -- 258 mph

From Wuhan to Guangzhou -- the CRH3C hits a blazing 220 mph

Source: China.org.cn

Inside the CRH3C: chairs rotate to the face window

Source: China.org.cn

From Beijing to Tianjin -- 73 miles in 30 minutes

Source: Xinhua

COMPARISON: Amtrak takes 1 hour and 25 minutes to cover 81 miles between NYC and Philadelphia

China's next purchase: 80 high speed trains from Canada's Bombardier

Source: Bombadier

The ZEIFRO 380 will be the world's fastest sleeper train

Source: Bombadier

If you think the trains are cool, check out the train stations

Source: Xinhua

The new South Beijing Train Station has a glass ceiling with 3,246 solar panels

Here's the giant Guangzhou South Railway Station, which opened this year

Changsha South Railway Station: Another architectural wonder under construction

But there's hope yet! States like California are pushing for a large investment in high speed rail

Here's Arnold inside a Chinese bullet train

Still not convinced? Check out

Proof That The American Train System Is A Joke >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.