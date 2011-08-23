PHOTOS: Watch New York City Go From Day To Night In ONE FRAME

Photo: Stephen Wilkes

On September 8th, photographer Stephen Wilkes will open his Day to Night Exhibition at ClampArt Gallery in New York City. It will run until October 29th.To make these amazing photos, he kept his camera at a fixed angle for up to 15 hours, then blended the shots into one frame.



Spectators will finally get to witness the full collection of photos that capture New York City transitioning from day to night in once glance. The breathtaking pictures complicate the viewers conception of time, and add a surreal dimension to already dramatic scenes.

Suddenly, from Park Avenue to The Highline, New York is a world where shadows are clear at night.

