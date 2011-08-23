PHOTOS: Watch New York City Go From Day To Night In ONE FRAME

Linette Lopez
times square day to night stephen wilkes

Photo: Stephen Wilkes

On September 8th, photographer Stephen Wilkes will open his Day to Night Exhibition at ClampArt Gallery in New York City. It will run until October 29th.To make these amazing photos, he kept his camera at a fixed angle for up to 15 hours, then blended the shots into one frame.

Spectators will finally get to witness the full collection of photos that capture New York City transitioning from day to night in once glance. The breathtaking pictures complicate the viewers conception of time, and add a surreal dimension to already dramatic scenes.

Suddenly, from Park Avenue to The Highline, New York is a world where shadows are clear at night.

Flatiron

The Highline

Park Avenue

Central Park

Washington Square Park

Times Square

Gramercy Park

And now for a deeper look into New York

So check out PHOTOS: A Huge Party In The NYSE Hours After The Market Crashed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us