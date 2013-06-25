Amazing Photo Shows A Bruins Fan Celebrating With Children Of The Stanley Cup-Winning Blackhawks

For all the violence in hockey, it is probably the one sport with the greatest level of sportsmanship. The best example is the handshake line after the Stanley Cup Finals.



But there are also small moments like this one in which children of the Chicago Blackhawks players stopped their celebrating long enough to pose for a picture for a Boston Bruins fan.

Simply amazing (photo by Jared Wickerham for Getty Images)…

And here are the same children celebrating on the ice…

