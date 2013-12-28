Everyone Loves This Photograph Of Uruguay's Radical President Wearing Sandals At A Government Meeting

People seem to love this picture of Uruguay’s President Jose Mujica at a ceremony for incoming Finance Minister Mario Bergara in Montevideo, yesterday.

Mujica already has an outsized reputation. A former guerrilla fighter known for his exceptionally frugal lifestyle, The Economist nominated Uruguay as its first ever “country of the year” last week, pointing towards a new gay marriage law and its “experiment” with a state-controlled legal marijuana industry.

What is it about this image in particular that stuck with people? Well obviously, there’s the crumpled shirt and sandals, and also the strangely nonchalant slouch. But perhaps, as Max Fisher of the Washington Post points out, the beauty of the image lies in its contrast — Mujica is sitting next to two very politician-looking politicians. Mujica may wear sandals and drive to work in a beat up old Volkswagen Beetle, but he is still a hard working politician.

