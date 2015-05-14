An awesome photo of LeBron James' ridiculous block on Derrick Rose

In a crucial Game 5 on Tuesday night, LeBron James put up 38 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks in a Cavaliers win over the Chicago Bulls. He arguably had the biggest play of the game when he swatted Derrick Rose’s game-tying layup attempt out of bounds with 48 seconds to play and the score 101-99 Cavs.

David Richard of USA Today Sports got a fantastic picture of the block that highlights LeBron’s incredible athleticism:

Lebron block on roseDavid Richard/USA Today Sports

At that point, the Bulls were on a 17-4 run, closing a double-digit deficit to just two points. Rose’s layup looked like it was going to tie the game until LeBron came flying in:

LeBron James block on Derrick Rose 1Play GIFVia NBA.com

James was lurking the entire time:

LeBron James block on Derrick Rose 2Play GIFVia NBA.com

At 30 years old, this season has been the first where LeBron has played more under the rim than above it. Though he’s still undoubtedly one of the best players and finishers in the NBA, he’s shown a noticeable lack of explosion compared to his earlier, high-flying days.

Nonetheless, when he needs to, LeBron can still get up.

