Amazing NYC Foreclosure Map

The NYT produced another one of its famous and brilliant interactive infographics this weekend, this time showing neighbourhood-level foreclosures in New York City. You could easily get lost in it for a while (and you should) exploring the hardest hit neighborhoods, and the connection between a neighbourhood’s minority population and the foreclosure rate (the subject of the accompanying article). Update: See our take on it here.



One thing that’s fairly striking, just from a macro perspective, is how going back to 2005, foreclosure basically didn’t exist in so many neighborhoods. Outside of a few cases here and there, it just didn’t happen. Also, ominously, in 2009, that part in the centre (manhattan) still looks pretty unscarred.

2009:

2005:

