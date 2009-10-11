Amazing New Yorker Piece On Martin Armstrong

Typically we’re sceptical about any investing ideas revolving Elliot Waves, or cycles, or Fibonnaci sequences, or π, however you can’t read the New Yorker’s profile of Martin Armstrong and not be fascinated. Armstrong, currently in prison, founded Princeton Economics, and was at one point a world renowned market technician, using a fascination with π to time the market. Whether you accept it or not, you’ll enjoy the piece. (via Nathan’s Economic Edge)



cycles-new-yorker10-12-09



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.