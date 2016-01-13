This amazing new plane is like a yacht in the sky

This may look like an ordinary plane from the outside, but on the inside, it’s a flying super-yacht.

Skyacht is a private jet for would-be boaters. Its interior was inspired by an old-timey yacht, and it’s decorated with old maps and compasses.

However, don’t expect to fly on one anytime soon. For now, Skyacht is just a concept plane, but if you actually want one, it will cost around $83 million to build.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.