Ashton Kutcher And Steve Jobs Look Identical In Amazing New Photo

A new photo just crossed our Twitter stream. One half is Steve Jobs, the other is Ashton Kutcher.



You can hardly tell who is who, but the left is Kutcher, the right is Jobs. It was tweeted by Kutcher last weekend after the Sundance premiere.

(via @Arrington and @wildcowboy tweeted by @jalifax)

Thank you Sundance for your support of Jobs twitter.com/aplusk/status/… — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 26, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.