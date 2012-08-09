Amazing New Images Of Gale Crater From Curiosity's Navigation Cameras

Dina Spector

The first pictures from Curiosity’s Navigation cameras, or Navcams, have been returned after the rover’s mast (Curiosity’s “head”) was successfully deployed. The hills in the distance form the rim of  the 96-mile-wide Gale Carter. 

Curiosity

Photo: NASA

Curiosity

Photo: NASA

More From Curiosity:

  • TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED! NASA’s Curiosity Rover Successfully Lands On Mars And Transmits First Pictures
  • The Very First Pictures Of Curiosity On Mars
  • The New Mars Rover Would Be Crippled Without These Instruments 
  • VIDEO: Curiosity Landing On Mars 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.