Amazing New Images Of Gale Crater From Curiosity's Navigation Cameras

The first pictures from Curiosity’s Navigation cameras, or Navcams, have been returned after the rover’s mast (Curiosity’s “head”) was successfully deployed. The hills in the distance form the rim of the 96-mile-wide Gale Carter.



Photo: NASA

Photo: NASA

