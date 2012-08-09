Amazing New Images Of Gale Crater From Curiosity's Navigation Cameras

The first pictures from Curiosity’s Navigation cameras, or Navcams, have been returned after the rover’s mast (Curiosity’s “head”) was successfully deployed. The hills in the distance form the rim of the 96-mile-wide Gale Carter.
Photo: NASA
Photo: NASA
More From Curiosity:
- TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED! NASA’s Curiosity Rover Successfully Lands On Mars And Transmits First Pictures
- The Very First Pictures Of Curiosity On Mars
- The New Mars Rover Would Be Crippled Without These Instruments
- VIDEO: Curiosity Landing On Mars
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.