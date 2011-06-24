Video Of The Amazing New Computer That Destroys Rockets Just Before Impact

Photo: YouTube

Behold the Iron Curtain Active Protection System — a device that blasts explosive rounds out of mid-air.Mounted on a vehicle’s roof, R&D contractor Artis’ Iron Curtain detonates incoming projectiles at the last possible moment by shooting straight down at them — unlike earlier technologies that shoot outwards.



Behind the Iron Curtain is an ultra-fast computer that uses complex algorithms to track the object’s flight path and fires off a countermeasure precisely at the right time.

The system knocks down RPGs at 295 meters per second and “superbombs” that shoot armour-penetrating streams of melted metal at 4 KILOMETERS per second — 10 times faster than rocket-propelled grenades.

If all continues to go well the system could be under production within a year.

Here’s a video of the Iron Curtain in action — the best close-ups are at 1:05 and 1:30. (via Wired)

