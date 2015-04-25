This 'ingenious' massage tool will get all those hard-to-reach pressure points

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The Q-Flex Acupressure Massage Tool is a uniquely designed device that’s lightweight, portable and easy to use.

The tool has an curved shape that looks like a question mark. This allows for a more natural hand grip, and lets you keep your arms at a more comfortable, lower level.

The tool’s pear-shaped tip and flexible core provide accurate pressure, comfort, and safety

“This is an ingenious device that actually works! Now it’s possible to hit my trigger points all by myself — and the Q-Flex,” one reviewer wrote.

“I would highly recommend this product to someone who also enjoys a deep tissue or pressure point massage,” another reviewer noted.

