Meet The Russian Heiress Who Is Dating Billionaire Roman Abramovich

Dasha Zhukova appears to have it all.The gorgeous girlfriend of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and the daughter of another prominent Russian oligarch, it would be easy for her sit back and enjoy all the riches life has handed her.

But Zhukova, 30, is not just another extraordinarily rich girl. She’s an entrepreneur with an eye for fashion and art.

Her latest project, a fashion rag called Garage, is slated to hit newsstands next month (in time for Fashion Week) and has the art and editorial worlds abuzz.

One of three covers of the inaugural issue features a NSFW photo of a woman’s privates tattooed with a Damien Hirst-designed butterfly, and the content is also provocative and strange. Readers of issue #1 will be treated to a veggie-themed fashion spread, for example.

The New York Times explains:

In a newsstand environment dominated by digital perfection, Garage stands out because it looks almost handmade. The type is an amalgam of fonts, set to appear randomly. Some pages are pure mystery, like a spread that shows a dress called “Lettuce by Alexander McQueen.” It appears to be made of romaine, a creation by Ms. Battaglia and the photographer Fulvio Bonavia. Also included is a Prada dress made of citrus and a Moncler coat of anchovies.

Of course, it’s not all work and no play for Zhukova. She leads one of the most fabulous lives imaginable.

