The Heat beat the Lakers last night 99-90 thanks to a bunch of easy fast-break points.



Two of those points came on this LeBron James dunk. AP photographer Mark J. Terrill captured the dunk at exactly the right moment:

Photo: AP

Kobe and Steve Nash couldn’t believe it:

Photo: AP

LeBron bracing for impact:

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.