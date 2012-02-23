AMAZING: Learn How To Build A Self-Driving Car In 7 Weeks

Photo: DoNotLick via Flickr

Sebastian Thrun is the genius behind Google’s self-driving car and he wants to teach you how to build your own self-driving car in 7 weeks.Thrun ran Stanford University’s autonomous driving program, but left Stanford earlier this year to start an online education startup called Udacity.



One of the first courses offered on Udacity is Programming a Robotic Car.

In the video below, Thrun teases out his plans for the class:

“I’d like you to program all the basic algorithms for a basic self-driving car. Right now, I’m in Google’s self-driving car, the car that my team and I have been building up over the last couple of years. I’m going to hit the button and the car is driving itself. The steering wheel moves by itself, the gas, the breaks. In 7 weeks in this class, you will learn how to do this. You will programming the basic algorithms and data structures necessary to build self-driving cars.

Knowing how to program in Python is useful, and knowing a thing or two about linear algebra and statistics would help. But even if your technical chops aren’t up to speed, he encourages you to join in. The course started on February 20th.

Watch the video to see the self-driving car in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.