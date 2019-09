The KC-130 has been the airborne workhorse of military operations for 50 years — and the crews that run them have been a godsend for troops on the ground. They deliver supplies, reinforcements, and with them, higher morale.



This video comes from YouTube user MadCat2886, one of the crew on board, and is a must see.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.