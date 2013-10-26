Honda Uses Unbelievable Optical Illusions To Sell Its Fuel-Efficient SUV

Honda’s new CR-V is a fuel-efficient SUV, which almost sounds impossible. Sure, it’s only two-wheel-drive and it’s not that big, but Honda wanted to play on this “impossible made possible” with an ad that uses some very cool optical illusions.

The commercial is even worth watching a couple of times to try to figure out exactly what you’re seeing:

London agency McGarryBowen teamed up with English director Chris Palmer of Gorgeous productions to craft the illusions without computer-generated-images. They relied on intricately planned sets to make cars look like they are flying through concrete pillars and rolling over a coffee table.

The ad’s selling point, that a bigger car with great mileage is like an illusion unveiled, might initially go over your head because the visuals are so enthralling. But the message will probably set in by the second or third time you replay the video.

