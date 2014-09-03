US

People Are Already Finding Amazing Uses For Hyperlapse, Instagram's New Time-Lapse Video App

Karyne Levy
Last week, Instagram announced its latest app,called Hyperlapse.

Hyperlapse allows you to take time-lapse videos, without the need for fancy, expensive equipment. It’s really easy to use, and has a beautiful interface. You push one button to record the video, and then speed it up to various degrees using a separate button.

You can then upload the video you made to Instagram and Facebook at the touch of yet one other button.

Sound simple? That’s because it is. And people are using it to make some awesome-looking, creative videos.

You can watch the sun set in just a few seconds. And you can use other apps to add some music.

Some people are using Hyperlapse to quickly tour a city, such as this one in Holland.

And the train system in Toronto.

And the Golden Gate Bridge.

The combination of tilt-shift and Hyperlapse makes traffic not look as bad.

This looks a little dangerous, but the effect is awesome.

This creative Disney fan takes us down Main Street USA. 'Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah' is a nice touch.

Sometimes you just want to show off some skills. Hyperlapse makes it look extra cool.

You can use Hyperlapse to make a quick animated cartoon.

Here's another artist drawing at Hyperlapse speed.

Some people are using the app to just be silly.

Such as this person.

Pets aren't safe from Hyperlapse.

Hyperlapse can make even the most mundane activity a little more exciting.

And it takes a typically peaceful activity and kicks it up a notch.

These normally peaceful jellyfish look like a different animal altogether.

People are even taking their Hyperlapse videos up in the air.

Just a little music played at hyper speed.

Hyperlapse on caffeine.

Speaking of caffeine, it looks like this escalator has had a few too many cups of coffee.

