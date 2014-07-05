14 Amazing Photos Shot With A GoPro Camera

When you think of GoPro, you think of all the amazing videos it can capture.
That’s because the GoPro is light and portable, and is a cheap alternative to buying or renting expensive video equipment.
But the GoPro Hero3+ also takes photos in 5-, 7-, and 12-megapixel resolutions. There’s a burst-shooting mode, so you can take up to 30 photos in 1 second, and there’s even a time-lapse mode.
All that means is that you can get some very cool shots using the GoPro.
The photographer used the time-lapse feature of the camera to get this cool image of Shaun White on the slopes.
This skier writes, 'Riding at Squaw. I broke my scaphoid in my wrist four weeks previously to the day doing the same trick I am doing in this picture and off the same jump. So this picture is of me overcoming my fears and past failures while living my passions!'
To get this shot, the photographer mounted his GoPro onto a drumstick. Several tries -- and several hours -- later, he finally got the shot.
A GoPro camera doesn't always have to be used for fun. Here's a shot of a giant pillar being lifted to construct a wharf in deep water.
The best part about the tiny camera is being able to capture the moment. This GoPro photographer zip-tied his camera to the front of his truck.
