14 Amazing Photos Shot With A GoPro Camera

When you think of GoPro, you think of all the amazing videos it can capture.

That’s because the GoPro is light and portable, and is a cheap alternative to buying or renting expensive video equipment.

But the GoPro Hero3+ also takes photos in 5-, 7-, and 12-megapixel resolutions. There’s a burst-shooting mode, so you can take up to 30 photos in 1 second, and there’s even a time-lapse mode.

All that means is that you can get some very cool shots using the GoPro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.