HAPPY BIRTHDAY GAUDÍ: Amazing Monuments By The Architect Who Shaped Barcelona

Today is the birthday of Antoni Gaudí, one of the most famous and recognisable architects in the world, often considered the father of the Catalan Modernista movement.If the revolutionary architect were still alive today, he’d be 160 years old. Of course since he passed away in 1926, the world has changed. Yet his designs still stand proudly in the city he loved so much and called home: Barcelona.



He transformed the landscape of his native Barcelona with his whimsical, imaginative, and elaborate designs.

His works are so spectacular that seven of them became UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

In honour of his birthday, we’ve pulled together some pictures of some of Gaudí’s greatest landmark constructions.

