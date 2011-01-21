AMAZING: Gabrielle Giffords Is Able To Stand

This is the sort of miraculous story you wish you could always start your day with.



Just 11 days after being shot in the head Rep. Gabby Giffords can reportedly stand on both feet with assistance.

It gets better.

Giffords’ mother told friends and family Tuesday that her daughter was showing “higher levels of comprehension and complex actions,” even flipping through photos on her husband’s iPhone, according to an e-mail message obtained by the New York Times.

Giffords is scheduled to leave the hospital at the end of the week to transfer to a medical centre in Houston that specialises in brain trauma

