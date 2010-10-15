Amazing: The French Work The Least In The World But Are Now Richer Than Almost Everybody

People like to make fun of France for easy work days, frequent protests, and a heavily state-driven economy. Oh yeah and they’re a bunch of communists disguised as socialists.



It’s probably all true, but whatever it is they’re doing, they must be doing something right.

That’s because French wealth per adult is now higher than America’s, as shown by the chart from Econompic below. In fact, it’s also higher than in the UK, Japan, and Germany. (Japan and Germany don’t even make the top 10 list despite their reputation as workhorses)

Meanwhile, as you may recall, the French also probably work the fewest number of hours in the world, but are luckily the most productive people in the world when they actually work.

Here’s a little excerpt from UBS last year as a refresher:

People work an average of 1,902 hours per year in the surveyed cities but they work much longer in Asian and Middle Eastern cities… People in Lyon and Paris, by contrast, spend the least amount of time at work according to the global comparison: 1,582 and 1,594 hours per year respectively.

So French work the least while enjoying one of the highest levels of average wealth in the world. If that isn’t freedom then we’re not sure what exactly is.

Here’s the Credit Suisse data used in the chart above, sourced via Zero Hedge:

